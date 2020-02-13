Global  

Chilean man crashes truck into sacred Easter Island stone statue, sparks furor

FOXNews.com Thursday, 5 March 2020
A Chilean man was arrested after he crashed his truck into one of the famous stone structures in Polynesia’s Easter Island causing “incalculable” damage.
Easter Island: Anger after truck crashes into sacred statue

The Pacific island's mayor has called for vehicle restrictions around archaeological sites.
BBC News


