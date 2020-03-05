Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 235 Canadians on cruise ship held for COVID-19 testing outside California: Global Affairs

235 Canadians on cruise ship held for COVID-19 testing outside California: Global Affairs

CTV News Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
There are 235 Canadians onboard a cruise that’s being held off the coast of California for virus testing, Global Affairs Canada confirmed on Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Cruise Ship Kept Off Coast Of California Until Passengers Can Be Tested For Coronavirus

Cruise Ship Kept Off Coast Of California Until Passengers Can Be Tested For Coronavirus 02:48

 A man who was a passenger on the ship was the first coronavirus death in California. Kara Finnstrom reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Family Quarantined On California Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus [Video]Local Family Quarantined On California Cruise Ship For Possible Coronavirus

Pittsburghers are among the passenger on a California cruise ship being tested after a coronavirus death, KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:12Published

Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return [Video]Officials to decide ‘appropriate location’ for California ship's return

Health officials in San Francisco said the Grand Princess cruise ship would remain at sea until people with flu-like symptoms were tested, adding, “once we have results from the (COVID-19) tests, the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

235 Canadians among 3,500 passengers on cruise ship quarantined over coronavirus fears

A cruise ship that has been quarantined off the coast of California by public health officials over fears of a possible COVID-19 outbreak includes 235 Canadian...
CBC.ca

Cruise ship is held off California coast for virus testing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Scrambling to keep the coronavirus at bay, officials ordered a cruise ship with about 3,500 people to hold back from the California coast...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

ninjabaseballs

NinjaBaseballBatMan RT @Apex_WW: #Canada says 235 Canadians are on board cruise ship currently held off #California coast for #coronavirus testing. - @CBCAlerts 43 seconds ago

WillyGrant

Willy Beyond Local: 235 Canadians on cruise ship held for COVID-19 testing off California coast https://t.co/Ud67vbtcPM 1 minute ago

innisfailprovin

Innisfail Province RT @mtnviewgazette: 235 Canadians on cruise ship held for COVID-19 testing off California coast https://t.co/Bm59cYS0c3 https://t.co/XcrwpF… 5 minutes ago

AthaAdvocate

Athabasca Advocate RT @TandCTODAY: 235 Canadians on cruise ship held for COVID-19 testing off California coast https://t.co/zijzp0VL59 https://t.co/1dCwqKsQf4 5 minutes ago

OKWesternWheel

OkotoksToday.ca 235 Canadians on cruise ship held for COVID-19 testing off California coast https://t.co/QWxfevpRlQ https://t.co/Z9cwdu3xlh 6 minutes ago

4MyPeers

MH RT @CBCAlerts: Global Affairs Canada confirms 235 Canadians on board cruise ship held off California coast for coronavirus testing. 6 minutes ago

CochraneEagle

CochraneTODAY.ca 235 Canadians on cruise ship held for COVID-19 testing off California coast https://t.co/LAnUx1HqKF https://t.co/99d3zK8c3p 6 minutes ago

RV_Publishing

RockyViewPublishing RT @AirdrieCityView: 235 Canadians on cruise ship held for COVID-19 testing off California coast https://t.co/w4iEAbUygi https://t.co/Gezij… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.