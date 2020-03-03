Senate Approves $8.3B In Emergency Funding For Coronavirus

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch Video"On this vote, the yays are 91, the nays are 1."



The Senate overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan emergency spending measure to combat the spread of coronavirus Thursday. The vote was 96-1. Sen. Rand Paul was the sole "nay." Congressional leaders agreed on the deal Wednesday.



The biggest chunk of the $8.3 billion... Watch Video"On this vote, the yays are 91, the nays are 1."The Senate overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan emergency spending measure to combat the spread of coronavirus Thursday. The vote was 96-1. Sen. Rand Paul was the sole "nay." Congressional leaders agreed on the deal Wednesday.The biggest chunk of the $8.3 billion 👓 View full article

