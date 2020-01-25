Global  

Brazil's Bolsonaro to meet Trump on Saturday: sources

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro is preparing to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, four people familiar with the Brazilian leader's travel plans told Reuters.
