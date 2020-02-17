Russia And Turkey Have Reached A Cease-fire Deal In Northwest Syria
|
|
Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoRussian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Thursday they have agreed to a cease-fire in northwest Syria.
After more than six hours of talks in Moscow, the two leaders said a truce will be enforced in the Syrian province of Idlib beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
Conflict...
|
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this