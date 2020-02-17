Russia And Turkey Have Reached A Cease-fire Deal In Northwest Syria

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoRussian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Thursday they have agreed to a cease-fire in northwest Syria.



After more than six hours of talks in Moscow, the two leaders said a truce will be enforced in the Syrian province of Idlib beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday.



