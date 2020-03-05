Global  

Trump slams Democrats over coronavirus, claims he is not blaming Obama for outbreak

Independent Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Donald Trump came out swinging in his first re-election town hall, contending he does not blame former President Barack Obama for the coronavirus outbreak while also painting himself as a victim of baseless criticisms from Democrats.
Trump vs. The World: Coronavirus Edition

Trump vs. The World: Coronavirus Edition

 The difference between how world leaders and President Donald Trump have responded to the Coronavirus outbreak couldn’t be more different.

