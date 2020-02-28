Facebook drops Donald Trump ads that mimic census

Andres Torres Facebook drops Trump ads after Pelosi cites census confusion. Facebook has started taking down ads for the reelecti… https://t.co/JUKbgzECM3 15 minutes ago Cerita bokep dewasa Dhian Tamimi Tante gadis desa https://t.co/KL0MUdVzHL Facebook drops Trump ads after Pelosi cites census confusion: Facebook has started taking d… https://t.co/JfQUsGg0yF 56 minutes ago Carla Augustad RT @NBCMontana: Facebook on Thursday started taking down ads for the reelection campaign of President Donald Trump that direct people to a… 1 hour ago NBC Montana Facebook on Thursday started taking down ads for the reelection campaign of President Donald Trump that direct peop… https://t.co/dmCfD981qn 2 hours ago KATV News Facebook has dropped Donald Trump ads after Nancy Pelosi cited census confusion https://t.co/IhyXawH5nH https://t.co/lrC6mihGTw 2 hours ago sara RT @CNYCentral: Facebook on Thursday started taking down ads for the reelection campaign of President Donald Trump that direct people to a… 2 hours ago CNYCentral Facebook on Thursday started taking down ads for the reelection campaign of President Donald Trump that direct peop… https://t.co/K8A3toLvl8 2 hours ago Insureteck Facebook drops Trump ads after Pelosi cites census confusion Facebook has started taking down ads for the reelectio… https://t.co/vB944Ii0nx 3 hours ago