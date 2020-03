Viral posts falsely claim President Donald Trump received more votes in the California primary than the top two Democratic candidates combined. Unofficial totals show that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden received 1,842,471 votes; Trump received 1,486,415.The post Viral Posts Misrepresent California Primary Results appeared first on FactCheck.org.

