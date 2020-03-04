Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Viral Posts Misrepresent California Primary Results

Viral Posts Misrepresent California Primary Results

FactCheck.org Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Viral Posts Misrepresent California Primary ResultsViral posts falsely claim President Donald Trump received more votes in the California primary than the top two Democratic candidates combined. Unofficial totals show that Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden received 1,842,471 votes; Trump received 1,486,415.

The post Viral Posts Misrepresent California Primary Results appeared first on FactCheck.org.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Keller: Embarrassing Night For Warren, Biden Catches Bernie

Keller: Embarrassing Night For Warren, Biden Catches Bernie 01:52

 WBZ TV political analysts Jon Keller looks at the headlines from Super Tuesday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

What's Next After Super Tuesday? SFSU Political Analyst Joe Tuman Weighs In [Video]What's Next After Super Tuesday? SFSU Political Analyst Joe Tuman Weighs In

With the Democratic primary shaping up to be a contest between Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden after Super Tuesday, what's next for them and the remaining candidates for the nomination? San Francisco..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:45Published

Sanders Wins California, Biden 2nd In California Primary [Video]Sanders Wins California, Biden 2nd In California Primary

Sen. Bernie Sanders was able to hold on and win delegate-rich California in Tuesday's Democratic primary, holding off a late charge by former Vice President Joe Biden. As of early Wednesday morning,..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:38Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.