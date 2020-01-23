Global  

Maduro aide accuses opposition of staging threat on Guaidó

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan officials accused Juan Guaidó on Thursday of hiring a known criminal to point a gun at the U.S.-backed opposition leader during a recent street rally, an incident captured in a widely circulated photo that drew condemnation from around the world. Communications Minister Jorge Rodríguez said in a nationally broadcast statement […]
