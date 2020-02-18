Global  

JPMorgan CEO Dimon has emergency heart surgery, recovering

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan said that CEO Jamie Dimon underwent emergency heart surgery Thursday, but is recovering. The nation’s largest bank by assets said in a message to its more than 250,000 employees that Dimon was awake and alert following the surgery. The New York bank said Dimon was stricken Thursday morning by an […]
JPMorgan CEO Dimon has emergency heart surgery, recovering

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan said that CEO Jamie Dimon underwent emergency heart surgery Thursday, but is recovering. The nation's largest bank by assets said...
Factbox: Five facts about JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon

The following are five facts about Jamie Dimon, who is recovering from emergency heart surgery that took place on Thursday morning.
