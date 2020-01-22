Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Sochi 2.0: How Will New Turkey, Russia Deal Play Out On The Ground? – Analysis

Sochi 2.0: How Will New Turkey, Russia Deal Play Out On The Ground? – Analysis

Eurasia Review Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
By Menekse Tokyay

Amid the ongoing bloodshed in Syria’s last rebel-held stronghold of Idlib, Turkey and Russia finally agreed a new ceasefire following a meeting in Moscow on March 5.

The meeting lasted almost six hours, signaling a tense negotiation process between powers supporting different sides in the Syrian...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece [Video]Trump campaign says it is suing New York Times over Russia opinion piece

President Donald Trump&apos;s re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was filing a libel suit accusing the New York Times of intentionally publishing a false opinion article that suggested Russia..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:11Published

At least 12 killed in Russia-led air raids near Syria's Aleppo [Video]At least 12 killed in Russia-led air raids near Syria's Aleppo

Family of eight, including six children, among those killed by air attack in Syria, according to residents.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey’s Erdogan will not win the war in Syria, USA will fail too

Recent events in Idlib showed that Recep Erdogan found himself  isolated in Syria. Turkish analysts predict his defeat not only in Syria, but also in Libya....
PRAVDA Also reported by •Jerusalem PostJapan Today

Syria war: Russia and Turkey agree Idlib ceasefire

The deal aims to avoid further escalation involving Turkey and Russia in Syria's Idlib province.
BBC News Also reported by •Japan TodayReuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News Sochi 2.0: How will new Turkey, Russia deal play out on the ground? https://t.co/8t8Blejoxh 7 minutes ago

OzgurHisarcikli

Özgür Ünlühisarcıklı RT @MenekseTK: "Sochi 2.0: How will new Turkey, Russia deal play out on the ground?" My latest analysis piece about today's Erdogan-Putin m… 25 minutes ago

mi_Suhail

سهيل #Moscow meeting; Winner- #Russia Looser- Rebels #Turkey , Assad regime - bystanders. #Russia & #Assad will be happy… https://t.co/R8T3VNspNY 55 minutes ago

waaikku

ｔｉ和久 RT @Linashamy: A new agreement that doesn’t carry any new. #Turkey is letting go on the target of Sochi borders according to this agreement… 2 hours ago

AqibAli42480153

Aqib Ali @tobiaschneider A new agreement that doesn’t carry any new. #Turkey is letting go on the target of Sochi borders ac… https://t.co/sNFtnaivSV 2 hours ago

EurasiaReview

Eurasia Review Sochi 2.0: How Will New Turkey, Russia Deal Play Out On The Ground? – Analysis https://t.co/bIgErBL4rV https://t.co/44rc7aqiCq 3 hours ago

JimHollywood

Jim Hollywood RT @evacool_: Seventh: During the speeches of Turkish President Erdogan in the past two weeks, he was clear that Turkey will push #Assad mi… 4 hours ago

BroknSuffragium

Panem et Circenses RT @arabnews: ANALYSIS: Sochi 2.0: How will new Turkey, Russia deal play out on the ground? https://t.co/tYzgwMiN0W https://t.co/uz89V2ykpk 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.