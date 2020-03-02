Global  

Moldova Detains National Bank Chiefs Over ‘Grand Theft’

Eurasia Review Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
By Madalin Necsutu

Moldovan prosecutors on Thursday detained four members of the board of the National Bank of Moldova, BNM, all current or former leaders of the bank, in relation to the so-called grand theft of a billion US dollars from the banking system between 2012 and 2014.

The stolen money was then equivalent to about...
Swiss National Bank to double payout after posting $50 billion profit

The Swiss National Bank posted an annual profit of 48.9 billion Swiss francs ($50.71 billion), the central bank said on Monday, and said it would double its...
Reuters

