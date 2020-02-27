Global  

Canada confirms first 'community case' of COVID-19: Here's what that means

Friday, 6 March 2020
A woman in B.C. has tested positive for COVID-19 despite not having travelled recently and having no known contact with anyone infected with the virus, marking Canada’s first community case.
