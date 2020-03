Recent related videos from verified sources State and local officials speak out on COVID-19 As of Thursday, Coronavirus cases in New York rose to 22 confirmed cases. All cases were located downstate and there are still no confirmed cases in Erie County. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:22Published 20 minutes ago Colorado health officials announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado Gov. Polis, along with state health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, announced the first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado during a news conference Thursday.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 27:44Published 6 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources South Korea reports 169 new coronavirus cases, pushing total to 1,146: KCDC South Korea reported 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing the total tally to 1,146, Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (KCDC) said.

Reuters India 1 week ago



South Korea reports 219 new coronavirus cases, total at 3,150 South Korea reported 219 new coronavirus cases, bringing the country's total infections to 3,150, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC)...

Reuters India 6 days ago



