Facebook removes Trump ad disguised as census message

Khaleej Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lashed out at Facebook for allowing the ads, saying they were misleading users.
Recent related news from verified sources

Trump's 'census' ads certainly seem like they violate Facebook's rules

Facebook failed us again. It's allowing Donald Trump to use misleading ads related to the U.S. census despite Facebook's pledge to stop these kinds of...
Mashable

Facebook will take down Trump campaign posts that look like official census 2020 ads

Facebook will take down Trump campaign posts that look like official census 2020 adsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Facebook will remove some of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign ads from its platform, CNN reports....
The Verge

Tweets about this

dw504966

[email protected] MMA/boxing/News Facebook removes Donald Trump ad disguised as census message https://t.co/6fxUUOZeUd 8 minutes ago

youthtimes

The Youth Times Facebook Removes Trump Ad Disguised As Census Message https://t.co/KolxabOfC8 42 minutes ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today Facebook removes Trump ad disguised as census message https://t.co/GBUSvxspwl 52 minutes ago

dailysunbd

Daily-Sun Facebook removes Donald Trump ad disguised as census message-467247 https://t.co/b7Saj51vhq 57 minutes ago

VarunVikash6

Varun Vikash Facebook Removes Donald Trump Ad Disguised As Census Message https://t.co/OfE5lgFNHe 1 hour ago

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @AFP: "This is, on the part of Facebook, a robust, unacceptable interference in the Census," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said before Face… 1 hour ago

_SandisiweVani

Sandisiwe RT @ewnupdates: Facebook removes Trump ad disguised as census message https://t.co/JJqMYiB6FP https://t.co/nV2fQ9gP9W 2 hours ago

ewnupdates

Eyewitness News Facebook removes Trump ad disguised as census message https://t.co/JJqMYiB6FP https://t.co/nV2fQ9gP9W 2 hours ago

