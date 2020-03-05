Global  

Moratorium on Yes Bank credit negative: Moody’s

Hindu Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The central bank on Thursday imposed a moratorium on the capital-starved Yes Bank, capping withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account and superseded the board of the private sector lender with immediate effect.
RBI moratorium on Yes Bank credit negative: Moody's Investors Service

Moody's said it expects Indian authorities will take steps to prevent the weakness in the bank's viability from significantly impacting its depositors and senior...
Zee News

RBI puts Yes Bank under moratorium, withdrawals capped at Rs 50,000

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday (March 5, 2020) imposed a moratorium on troubled lender Yes Bank and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000.  ‘’RBI has...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesReuters India

