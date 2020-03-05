Donald Trump casually suggests the World Health Organisation's official coronavirus death rate is a 'false number'
Friday, 6 March 2020 () US President Donald Trump has labelled the World Health Organisation's official coronavirus death rate a "false number", saying he has a "hunch" the real rate is "way under 1 per cent".The claim has been widely criticised with one...
President Donald Trump is claiming that the well documented 3.4% coronavirus death rate is "false".
In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump said: "Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number".
The World Health Organization recently reported the global death rate from coronavirus...