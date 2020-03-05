Global  

Donald Trump casually suggests the World Health Organisation's official coronavirus death rate is a 'false number'

New Zealand Herald Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Donald Trump casually suggests the World Health Organisation's official coronavirus death rate is a 'false number'US President Donald Trump has labelled the World Health Organisation's official coronavirus death rate a "false number", saying he has a "hunch" the real rate is "way under 1 per cent".The claim has been widely criticised with one...
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Contradicts World Health Organization Claims 3.4% Death Rate From Coronavirus Is 'False'

Trump Contradicts World Health Organization Claims 3.4% Death Rate From Coronavirus Is 'False' 00:32

 President Donald Trump is claiming that the well documented 3.4% coronavirus death rate is "false". In an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump said: "Well, I think the 3.4% is really a false number". The World Health Organization recently reported the global death rate from coronavirus...

Cuyahoga County Health Department issues flyer over false coronavirus concerns at Asian restaurants [Video]Cuyahoga County Health Department issues flyer over false coronavirus concerns at Asian restaurants

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is circulating a flyer to dispel false fears some residents may have about coronavirus health risks and eating at Northeast Ohio Asian restaurants.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:34Published

President Trump Announces Landmark Restrictions To Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]President Trump Announces Landmark Restrictions To Stop The Spread Of Coronavirus

President Trump, in an address to the nation Wednesday night promised to deliver the "most aggressive and comprehensive effort to combat a virus" in modern history. He announced aggressive measures..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says he thinks 3.4% coronavirus death rate is a "false number"

That was the rate stated by the director of the World Health Organization. Trump also said people with coronavirus may get better "by sitting around and even...
CBS News

Coronavirus: Asian stocks fall as US imposes EU travel ban

The announcement by Donald Trump comes after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic.
BBC News Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldThe Merkle

ShartruWealth

Shartru Wealth newscomauhq: In an extraordinary interview, Donald Trump revealed he had a "hunch" about the coronavirus. The Presi… https://t.co/1xU6MgA1hO 17 hours ago

DonRWNJslayer

Daredevil RT @AaronDodd: Donald Trump casually suggests the World Health Organisation's official coronavirus death rate is a 'false number', via @nzh… 2 days ago

DbAshby

Withdraw Article 50 🇪🇺 Donald Trump casually suggests the World Health Organisation's official coronavirus death rate is a 'false number',… https://t.co/jYbEzrDnih 3 days ago

miscreantinc

MiscreantInc. TRUMP IS A FUCKWIT Donald Trump casually suggests the World Health Organisation's official coronavirus death rate i… https://t.co/Gqll6qkgIw 3 days ago

ActionNow18

ActionNow Seems like Trump and Morrison also play by the same rulebook on occasion - reject that premise, boys!… https://t.co/tmWmExzZP6 3 days ago

Kiwiyana

@neg.com Donald Trump casually suggests the World Health Organisation's official coronavirus death rate is a 'false number',… https://t.co/sg5HqDz5Wq 3 days ago

KirklandTony

Tony Baloney Trump says coronavirus death rate is a 'false number' - As False as Melania's love for him, Trump continues his H… https://t.co/eAtQyC33mA 3 days ago

IntPatriot

InternationalPatriot Donald Trump casually suggests the World Health Organisation's official coronavirus death rate is a 'false number',… https://t.co/0jHJQBLIKC 3 days ago

