Covid-19: India reports new case of coronavirus, brings total to 31

Khaleej Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The latest patient has travel history of Thailand and Malaysia.
Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility

Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 79 in Italy, officials set up more quarantine facility 03:12

 Death toll due to coronavirus in Italy rose to 79. Italian officials confirmed 27 new deaths on March 3. While addressing a press conference, Head of Italian civil protection and and special commissioner for coronavirus, Angelo Borrelli said, “The total number of those who died, based on the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

British businessman, 43, being treated for coronavirus in Thailand [Video]British businessman, 43, being treated for coronavirus in Thailand

A 43-year-old British businessman is suffering from the coronavirus in Thailand, officials said on Friday (March 6). The company consultant traveled from London, England on 28 February 2020. He..

Credit: Newsflare

Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News [Video]Yes Bank crisis: Congress attacks Modi Govt, seeks Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation | Oneindia News

A NEW PHOTO OF FORMER JAMMU & KASHMIR CHIEF MINISTER OMAR ABDULLAH HAS SURFACED ON SOCIAL MEDIA ON THURSDAY. THE PHOTO CLICKED IN A ROOM SHOWS OMAR ABDULLAH SPORTING A LONG BEARD AND HE IS SEEN..

Credit: Oneindia


Recent related news from verified sources

Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, total reaches 41 - health official

Thailand recorded one new case of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 41 since January, a senior health official said on Friday.
Reuters

Thailand reports 1 new case of coronavirus, total now 43: health official

Thailand has reported one new coronavirus case, bringing the total number of such cases in the country to 43 since January, a senior health official said on...
Bangkok Post

