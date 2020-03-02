Nathaniel Woods executed after Supreme Court dismisses last-minute appeals

Court had granted last-minute halt to execution of man convicted of murder despite not pulling trigger



Recent related videos from verified sources Nirbhaya Case: Sc dismisses curative petition filed by convict Pawan Gupta | Oneindia News THE SUPREME COURT HAS DISMISSED THE CURATIVE PETITION FILED BY THE NIRBHAYA RAPE AND MURDER ACCUSED PAWAN GUPTA. AS THE SECOND PHASE OF THE BUDGET SESSION BEGAN TODAY. LOK SABHA HAS BEEN ADJOURNED TILL.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:18Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Nathaniel Woods Execution: Supreme Court Orders Temporary Stay in Alabama Nathaniel Woods was condemned by a judge even though a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on his sentence. The U.S. Supreme Court intervened on Thursday,...

NYTimes.com 1 week ago



Supreme Court halts execution of Nathaniel Woods minutes before he was due to die The Supreme Court has issued a temporary stay of execution for a man facing the death penalty over three murders that he didn't commit.

Independent 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this