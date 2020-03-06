Global  

Nathaniel Woods executed in Alabama despite campaign to save him

BBC News Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
High-profile figures fail to stop the execution of Nathaniel Woods over the killing of policemen.
👓 View full article
You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Death row inmate executed after stay was vacated [Video]Death row inmate executed after stay was vacated

At 9:01 pm, Alabama executed Nathaniel Woods--a death row inmate convicted in the murders of three Birmingham police officers

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Nathaniel Woods Wiki: Story of the Alabama Convict Executed For 3 Officer Killings

Alabama executed Nathaniel Woods on March 5, 2020 for the 2004 killings of three Birmingham police officers. There have been questions about the culpability of...
Earn The Necklace Also reported by •NYTimes.comWorldNews

Alabama executes Nathaniel Woods Jr., linked to killings of 3 police officers; no last words

Death row inmate Nathaniel Woods Jr. was executed by lethal injection on Thursday for the 2004 killing of three police officers shot by another man at a...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •WorldNewsUSATODAY.comTIME

