Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Kabul > Death toll from Kabul attack rises to 27, with 29 wounded: health ministry spokesman

Death toll from Kabul attack rises to 27, with 29 wounded: health ministry spokesman

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
The death toll in an attack on a ceremony in Kabul rose to 27, a ministry of health spokesman said on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Vendor sells face masks and tissues on Thai street as even hospitals run out of them during COVID-19 outbreak

Vendor sells face masks and tissues on Thai street as even hospitals run out of them during COVID-19 outbreak 02:26

 A vendor whizzes around Bangkok selling tissues and face masks as even hospitals ran out of protective gear amid a worsening coronavirus crisis. The man was seen yesterday (March 5) evening with hundreds of packets of tissue and face masks stacked up on his vehicle. Even some hospitals in the...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus [Video]Buddhist monks sew orange face masks that match their robes to protect against coronavirus

Buddhist monks in Thailand are working around the clock to sew scared orange face masks to guard themselves against coronavirus. The religious devotees in Chiang Mai in the north of the country..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:44Published

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus rises to 3,282 WHO [Video]Worldwide death toll from coronavirus rises to 3,282 WHO

Worldwide death toll from coronavirus rises to 3,282 WHO

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran's death toll from coronavirus reaches 26: health ministry

Iran said on Thursday its death toll from coronavirus had risen to 26 and the total number of infected people now stood at 245.
Reuters

Iran's death toll from coronavirus reaches 26 - health ministry

Iran said on Thursday its death toll from coronavirus had risen to 26 and the total number of infected people now stood at 245, the highest number of deaths from...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

BaberkhanSahel

Baber Khan Sahel Death toll in Kabul gathering attack increased to 27, while 55 others injured, with some of them critically. The bu… https://t.co/yzmFsRwzb0 1 hour ago

MTVEnglishNews

MTV English News Death toll from Kabul attack rises to 27, with 29 wounded: health ministry spokesman https://t.co/cSgSSnCLqE 1 hour ago

greeenorg

greeen Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 27, With 29 Wounded: Health Ministry Spokesman - https://t.co/hl9tQ4qXF5 1 hour ago

BarikzaiWazhma

Wazhma Barikzai RT @Reporterlyaf: Developing: Death toll from Kabul attack rises to 27, with 29 wounded: MoI #Afghanistan https://t.co/IAkDl1xoV4 1 hour ago

Reporterlyaf

Reporterly Developing: Death toll from Kabul attack rises to 27, with 29 wounded: MoI #Afghanistan https://t.co/IAkDl1xoV4 1 hour ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk Death toll from Kabul attack rises to 27, with 29 wounded: health ministry spokesman https://t.co/nDztNfm117 1 hour ago

AfghanHerald

Afghan Herald "Death Toll From Kabul Attack Rises to 27, With 29 Wounded: Health Ministry Spokesman" by Reuters via NYT… https://t.co/qm63vGWkb7 2 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Death toll from Kabul attack rises to 27, with 29 wounded - health ministry spokesman https://t.co/o48wOC5dpd 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.