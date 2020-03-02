Report: Explosion near US Embassy in Tunisia wounds 5 police

Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisian media are reporting that a suicide bomber on a motorcycle has set off a blast near the U.S. Embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis. The private Radio Mosaique said that five police officers were wounded in the explosion Friday. That report could not be immediately confirmed. Police taped off the […] 👓 View full article

