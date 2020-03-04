Do not go to the Turkey-Greece border, EU urges migrants

Larry A. Singleton RT @Journalist_juan: Full article about migrants in the border between #Turkey and #Greece is live now on https://t.co/7bCcqbSm81 Rememb… 14 minutes ago

King Harold Defenders of Europe block the Greece Turkey border. https://t.co/xOXiJlVuRb 14 minutes ago

Hale No A wall? Silly Greeks don't they know? Democrats say those don't work. https://t.co/5b2OAWgh59 18 minutes ago

Azadeh This is what's in-store for refugees at the Turkey-Greece border Now stop worrying about toilet paper https://t.co/uY9rzlMwFr 19 minutes ago

Larry A. Singleton RT @Journalist_juan: @GeorgeJGal I did it. Full article about migrants in the border between #Turkey and #Greece is live now on https://t.c… 22 minutes ago

animalsmatterhere RT @BasedPoland: Congratulations to #Greece which has just started to #BuildTheWall on their border with Turkey. Take a hint all violent ec… 24 minutes ago

wjappe Greece Erects Massive Concrete Blocks On Border To Halt Migrant Wave From Turkey | Zero Hedge https://t.co/ajpMwqGSyA 25 minutes ago