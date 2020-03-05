Global  

Harvey Weinstein Moved To Rikers Island After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Friday, 6 March 2020
Harvey Weinstein Moved To Rikers Island After Undergoing Heart SurgeryWatch VideoHarvey Weinstein has been transferred to the Rikers Island jail complex after spending more than a week in a New York City hospital. 

Weinstein was taken to Bellevue Hospital for chest pains after a Manhattan jury found him guilty on Feb. 24 of criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third...
News video: Harvey Weinstein Moved To Rikers Island After Undergoing Heart Surgery

Harvey Weinstein Moved To Rikers Island After Undergoing Heart Surgery 00:45

 He was taken to a hospital for chest pains after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of two charges on Feb. 24.

