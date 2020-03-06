Global  

Prince Harry and F1 champion Lewis Hamilton open Silverstone museum

Reuters Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Prince Harry and Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton opened a new museum on Friday at Britain's Silverstone race circuit, in one of the prince's last public duties before he quits as a working member of the royal family this month.
News video: Harry and Lewis' day at Silverstone museum

Harry and Lewis' day at Silverstone museum 00:58

 Britain's Prince Harry and Formula 1 world champion driver Lewis Hamilton opened a new motorsports museum at the Silverstone Circuit on Friday (March 6).

