Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Pope accepts resignation of cardinal Barbarin amid sex abuse case

Pope accepts resignation of cardinal Barbarin amid sex abuse case

Reuters India Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of French cardinal Philippe Barbarin who had been caught up in a sex abuse case, the archbishop of Reims said in a statement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

French Court Overturns Cardinal's Conviction In Sex Abuse Case [Video]French Court Overturns Cardinal's Conviction In Sex Abuse Case

Last year, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin became the highest-ranking Catholic official in France to be convicted of covering up child sex abuse.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published

Pope Francis Orders Cardinal Dolan To Investigate Sex Abuse Allegation Against Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio [Video]Pope Francis Orders Cardinal Dolan To Investigate Sex Abuse Allegation Against Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio

The claim stems from when DiMarzio was a priest in the archdiocese of Newark in the 1970s. 

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pope accepts resignation of Cardinal Barbarin despite successful appeal (AP)

Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon, France. Although his 2019 conviction for failure to report sexual abuse was...
Catholic Culture

Pope accepts resignation of French cardinal accused of covering up priest abuse

Pope Francis on Friday accepted the resignation of a French cardinal who was convicted and then acquitted of covering up for a pedophile priest in a case that...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PremierRadio

Premier Christian Pope accepts resignation of French cardinal over 'abuse cover-up' https://t.co/cp9KczOefs 5 minutes ago

EDNAASCHENBROIC

EDNA ASCHENBROICH RT @EagleNews: Pope accepts resignation of French cardinal Read here: https://t.co/G1gk6zVNyN #eaglenews https://t.co/fKSRbdvEGE 5 minutes ago

Assumptaleader

The Leader Assumpta Pope accepts resignation of French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin https://t.co/Kxb5LPxpDo 11 minutes ago

TheJayCalledLee

Lee Jay Pope accepts resignation of French cardinal Barbarin amid***abuse case - another scandal... https://t.co/8mumqMC7Wo 23 minutes ago

celiaparker65

Celia Parker RT @cworldreport: Pope accepts resignation of Cardinal Barbarin as archbishop of Lyon https://t.co/Qn5mHMTCMu 30 minutes ago

DictatorPope

Dictator Pope official site RT @CatholicHerald: Pope accepts resignation of Cardinal Barbarin as Archbishop of Lyon https://t.co/jxPyp0VL0D https://t.co/hbD4YYdNSQ 34 minutes ago

TridenteStrat

Tridente Strategies RT @Pope_news: Pope accepts resignation of Barbarin, French cardinal accused of child abuse cover-ups https://t.co/ywOP4lssq6 https://t.co/… 38 minutes ago

The_Tablet

The Tablet Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Cardinal Phillipe Barbarin as Archbishop of Lyon, reports @madoccairns https://t.co/6RsbpDJEv2 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.