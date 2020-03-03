Bernie Sanders has a 'clothes chair' and the Internet can relate
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Twitter users are calling Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders 'relatable,' after his son posted a photo showing that, just like us, Sanders has a chair in his house piled high with a heap of clothes.
