Trump cancels CDC visit because of coronavirus case at the CDC, White House confirms

Independent Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
President is headed to Tennessee Friday morning to visit tornado victims; could head to CDC after
News video: Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package

Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package 01:13

 Trump Signs $8.3 Billion Coronavirus Package President Trump signed a bill providing $8.3 billion in emergency funding to combat the coronavirus outbreak. The bill provides $7.76 billion to federal, state and local agencies to battle the coronavirus, as hundreds of cases are confirmed in the...

Pence: Any Doctor Can Order Coronavirus Test For Any American [Video]Pence: Any Doctor Can Order Coronavirus Test For Any American

A doctor’s order is all that is needed for any American to be tested for the novel coronavirus. That's according to Vice President Mike Pence, who says public health authorities have issued new..

Donald Trump confirms first US coronavirus death [Video]Donald Trump confirms first US coronavirus death

President Trump holds a White House press briefing where he confirms the first case of a death inside the US from the Covid-19 virus. Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus..

Trump approves $8.3 billion to fight coronavirus, cancels visit to CDC

U.S. President Donald Trump called off a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta on Friday, saying he did not want to "interfere" as...
Trump to discuss coronavirus threat Saturday at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Saturday he’ll address the nation about the coronavirus threat. Trump tweeted that he’ll discuss the latest...
