Some Health Experts Say Coronavirus Mortality Rate Will Likely Drop

Newsy Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Some Health Experts Say Coronavirus Mortality Rate Will Likely DropWatch VideoHealth experts say the mortality rate of the coronavirus will likely drop as more is learned about the virus and more cases are accounted for. 

On Tuesday, the World Health Organization's director general said "globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died. By comparison, seasonal flu generally...
News video: Some Health Experts Say Coronavirus Mortality Rate Will Likely Drop

Some Health Experts Say Coronavirus Mortality Rate Will Likely Drop 01:11

 Researchers from Johns Hopkins say mild cases of coronavirus are likely unaccounted for, resulting in a skewed mortality rate for the outbreak.

'Social Distancing' May Be Needed to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus [Video]'Social Distancing' May Be Needed to Stop the Spread of Coronavirus

Some health experts are recommending that people stay further away from each other than normal.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published

How the coronavirus spread in the U.S. [Video]How the coronavirus spread in the U.S.

SEATTLE — The spread of the Wuhan coronavirus has medical authorities around the world scrambling to develop efficient ways to detect and contain the pandemic. Health officials in U.S. have..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:06Published


Coronavirus: What health experts say you need to know

As the coronavirus spreads in the U.S., “CBS This Morning” brought together a panel of health experts to answer your questions. CBS News Medical Contributor...
Trump, citing a 'hunch,' disputes World Health Organization on coronavirus death rate

The World Health Organization says the fatality rate for coronavirus is 3.4%. Citing a hunch, President Trump called it a "false" number.
