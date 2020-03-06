Global  

Ukraine chess champions found dead in Moscow, 'laughing gas' suspected

FOXNews.com Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Two of the most promising Ukrainian chess stars have been found dead in what local media is reporting as death by nitrous oxide, also dubbed as laughing gas or “hippy crack.”
Recent related news from verified sources

Young Ukraine chess couple 'killed by laughing gas'

A 27-year-old Ukrainian chess champion and his girlfriend aged 18 are found dead in a Moscow flat.
BBC News

