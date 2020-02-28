Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Coronavirus: Five more states report cases, as Trump claims virus has been 'stopped' and will 'go away'

Coronavirus: Five more states report cases, as Trump claims virus has been 'stopped' and will 'go away'

Independent Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada and New Jersey have now reported cases of the virus, despite the president's claims
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump claims 'detrimental' Obama-era rule slowed coronavirus testing

Trump claims 'detrimental' Obama-era rule slowed coronavirus testing 00:37

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that a rule created under the Obama administration giving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) jurisdiction over disease testing impaired the government&apos;s ability to ramp up test kits for coronavirus cases.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Italian Cruise Turned Away From Ports Even With No Virus Reported [Video]Italian Cruise Turned Away From Ports Even With No Virus Reported

AP The Costa Fortuna cruise ship was barred from docking in Phuket, Thailand, and then Penang, Malaysia. Costa, the cruise company, says there are no suspected cases on of the coronavirus on board...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Coronavirus infections top 100,000 worldwide [Video]Coronavirus infections top 100,000 worldwide

The number of people infected with coronavirus across the world surpassed 100,000 on Friday as the outbreak reached more countries and the economic damage intensified. This report produced by Yahaira..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. pumps $8.3 billion into coronavirus battle as more states report cases

A bill signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday will provide $8.3 billion to bolster the country's capacity to test for the fast-spreading new coronavirus...
Reuters Also reported by •The Age

5 More Countries Report Coronavirus Amid WHO Warning

Five more countries have reported the outbreak of coronavirus as the World Health Organization warned that most if not all countries should expect the deadly...
RTTNews Also reported by •The AgeReutersCBS NewsBBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.