DMK general secretary Anbazhagan critical Friday, 6 March 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Mr. Anbazhagan was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on February 24. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources DMK general secretary Anbazhagan no more Mr. Anbazhgan had served as MLA for nine terms and as Lok Sabha MP for one term.

Hindu 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this