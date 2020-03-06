Global  

What The Fact: Why You Keep Hearing About The Delegate Count

Newsy Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
What The Fact: Why You Keep Hearing About The Delegate CountWatch VideoEach week, we partner with our friends at PolitiFact to sort fact from fiction on the week's biggest political stories. This week, we're explaining why presidential candidates are duking it out for each and every delegate this primary season. 
