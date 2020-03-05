Trump campaign sues CNN over its coverage of 2020 election interference

U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign has filed a libel lawsuit against cable network CNN relating to its coverage of Russian interference ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election, Fox News said on Friday, citing comments by a senior legal adviser for the campaign.

