Trump campaign sues CNN over its coverage of 2020 election interference

Reuters India Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign has filed a libel lawsuit against cable network CNN relating to its coverage of Russian interference ahead of the Nov. 3 presidential election, Fox News said on Friday, citing comments by a senior legal adviser for the campaign.
 President Trump's re-election campaign has reportedly sued CNN.

Hillary Clinton is weighing in on Melania Trump’s anti-cyberbullying campaign.

Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the 2020 presidential race and endorsed Joe Biden. As the owner of Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg put his journalists in a predicament. Management imposed rules forbidding..

Trump campaign files 3rd lawsuit against a news organization

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump campaign filed a libel lawsuit against CNN on Friday for a column about the president and election help from Russia, the third such...
Seattle Times

Trump sues CNN for article about Russia election interference

Donald Trump's top three media targets for attacks are the New York Times, Washington Post and CNN – and now he is suing all three.
Independent


