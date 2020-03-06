As coronavirus spreads, Medicare gets telemedicine option
Friday, 6 March 2020 () Washington (AP) — The coronavirus legislation signed by President Donald Trump on Friday would let Medicare expand the use of telemedicine in outbreak areas, potentially reducing infection risks for vulnerable seniors. Coverage of telemedicine is now limited primarily to residents of rural areas facing long road trips for treatment from specialists. The bill would allow […]
