Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > As coronavirus spreads, Medicare gets telemedicine option

As coronavirus spreads, Medicare gets telemedicine option

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
Washington (AP) — The coronavirus legislation signed by President Donald Trump on Friday would let Medicare expand the use of telemedicine in outbreak areas, potentially reducing infection risks for vulnerable seniors. Coverage of telemedicine is now limited primarily to residents of rural areas facing long road trips for treatment from specialists. The bill would allow […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

As coronavirus spreads, Medicare gets telemedicine option

Washington (AP) — The coronavirus legislation signed by President Donald Trump on Friday would let Medicare expand the use of telemedicine in outbreak areas,...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

KMPHFOX26

FOX26 News The coronavirus legislation signed by President Donald Trump on Friday would let Medicare expand the use of telemed… https://t.co/T6eG4mTwZY 10 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts As Coronavirus Spreads, Medicare Gets Telemedicine Option https://t.co/4QRLZiWgWI 32 minutes ago

theLword2016

theLword "As Coronavirus Spreads, Medicare Gets Telemedicine Option" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/LNfv9rab6t #disabilityinthenews 34 minutes ago

News3LV

KSNV News 3 It also could open the way for more lasting changes in Medicare's coverage of virtual health care, including Skypin… https://t.co/c3Jf1MPwEu 38 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: As coronavirus spreads, Medicare gets telemedicine option https://t.co/D6nH05gazB 41 minutes ago

IzzyBernays

Izzy Bernays "As Coronavirus Spreads, Medicare Gets Telemedicine Option" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/QZhJXSmYtd 43 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen As Coronavirus Spreads, Medicare Gets Telemedicine Option - https://t.co/V3zAAvViYL 45 minutes ago

Star_Foreign

Star World As coronavirus spreads, Medicare gets telemedicine option https://t.co/LKrXjkHi3k 49 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.