Judge Orders DOJ To Provide Unredacted Version Of Mueller Report

Newsy Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Judge Orders DOJ To Provide Unredacted Version Of Mueller ReportWatch VideoA federal judge has ordered the Justice Department to give him the unredacted version of the Mueller report after criticizing Attorney General William Barr's handling of its release.

The judge said in his ruling Thursday that some of Barr's public statements prior to the release of the redacted report were...
 The judge wants to determine if any information from the report was &quot;inappropriately withheld.&quot;

DOJ responds after judge slams AG Barr over Mueller report

The Justice Department on Friday said that a federal judge who ordered a review of the unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report made...
Judge Rebukes Barr’s Handling of Mueller Report

Judge Rebukes Barr’s Handling of Mueller ReportA federal judge Thursday sharply rebuked Attorney General William Barr’s handling of the special counsel’s Russia report, saying Barr had made “misleading...
