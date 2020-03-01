Global  

What Game Is Turkey Playing In Syria? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Three basic factors underlie Turkey’s stance in the confused military situation in north-west Syria.  The first is that Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is a Sunni Muslim  while Syria’s president, Bashar al-Assad, adheres to the Shia branch of Islam.  Despite any occasional accommodation between Erdogan and the...
Episode 296 - Ten Minutes on Turkey

Episode 296 - Ten Minutes on Turkey 11:04

 Today's episode will let you hear directly from the leaders involved about the true state of things in Syria, including Dave Eubank, the Turkish UN Ambassador, Mike Pompeo and more. The media isn't telling you all you need to know about the situation between Turkey, Syria, Russia,...

