Expert: COVID-19 isn't containable and Canada should focus on protecting seniors Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A leading Canadian infectious disease specialist says, despite global efforts, COVID-19 cannot be contained and authorities need to focus instead on creating a warning system to alert seniors when to go into isolation. 👓 View full article

