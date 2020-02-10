Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Only Connect: The Survival And Spread Of Organized Crime And Latin America – Analysis

Only Connect: The Survival And Spread Of Organized Crime And Latin America – Analysis

Eurasia Review Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
By Ivan Briscoe and David Keseberg*

Legend has it that Pope John Paul II, during his visit to Guatemala at the height of that country’s civil war in 1983, handed down a highly undiplomatic refrain to his official hosts: “you like to kill.” It is a conclusion that, decades on from the Cold War era of military...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Thousands march for Women's Day in Latin America

Thousands march for Women's Day in Latin America 01:52

 Female protesters took to the streets across Latin America on International Women's Day (March 8), taking a stand against gender-based violence and demanding equal rights. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Xandr Goes To Mexico: Paley On LatAm Odyssey [Video]

Xandr Goes To Mexico: Paley On LatAm Odyssey

SAN JUAN, PR -- AT&T's Xandr digital ad unit is expanding its overseas markets, starting with Latin America. The division includes prior acquisitions like AppNexus and Clypd, making Xandr a key player..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 02:59Published
Chile's epic dry spell enters a critical phase [Video]

Chile's epic dry spell enters a critical phase

Almost half a million people in Chile struggle to access water

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:47Published

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.