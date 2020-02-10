Only Connect: The Survival And Spread Of Organized Crime And Latin America – Analysis

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

By Ivan Briscoe and David Keseberg*



Legend has it that Pope John Paul II, during his visit to Guatemala at the height of that country’s civil war in 1983, handed down a highly undiplomatic refrain to his official hosts: “you like to kill.” It is a conclusion that, decades on from the Cold War era of military... 👓 View full article

