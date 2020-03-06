Global  

President Trump Names U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows Next Chief Of Staff

Newsy Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
President Trump Names U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows Next Chief Of StaffWatch VideoPresident Donald Trump says Mick Mulvaney is out at the White House. 

He made the announcement in a series of tweets Friday evening. President Trump said U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows will take over as White House chief of staff and Mulvaney will become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland. It's not exactly clear...
 The president thanked Mick Mulvaney for &quot;having served the Administration so well.&quot;

President Donald Trump just named Mark Meadows as his new Chief of Staff.

President Donald Trump paid a visit to the communities that suffered from the deadly tornadoes in Nashville, Tennessee.

Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday named Rep. Mark Meadows as his new chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney, who been acting in the role for...
