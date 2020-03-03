South By Southwest Festival Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Watch VideoSouth by Southwest, one of the largest media and tech festivals of the year, has officially been canceled amid concerns over the coronavirus.



South by Southwest, which was set to begin March 13, takes place in Austin, Texas every year. On Friday, just one week from the start of the festival, Austin-Travis County... Watch VideoSouth by Southwest, one of the largest media and tech festivals of the year, has officially been canceled amid concerns over the coronavirus.South by Southwest, which was set to begin March 13, takes place in Austin, Texas every year. On Friday, just one week from the start of the festival, Austin-Travis County 👓 View full article

