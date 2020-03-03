Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > South By Southwest Festival Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

South By Southwest Festival Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

Newsy Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
South By Southwest Festival Canceled Amid Coronavirus FearsWatch VideoSouth by Southwest, one of the largest media and tech festivals of the year, has officially been canceled amid concerns over the coronavirus. 

South by Southwest, which was set to begin March 13, takes place in Austin, Texas every year. On Friday, just one week from the start of the festival, Austin-Travis County...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: South By Southwest Festival Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears

South By Southwest Festival Canceled Amid Coronavirus Fears 01:14

 Just one week ahead of the festival, city and county authorities declared a &quot;local state of disaster&quot; and banned events of 2,500 people or more.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Really upset': Local artists crushed after South by Southwest cancellation [Video]'Really upset': Local artists crushed after South by Southwest cancellation

Milwaukee artist groups are feeling crushed after coronavirus concerns have forced organizers to cancel South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:41Published

Signature Events Cancelled In South Florida Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Signature Events Cancelled In South Florida Over Coronavirus Fears

It's official. Coronavirus fears have led to the postponement of the three-day Ultra electronic dance music festival in Miami, and Miami's annual Calle Ocho Music Festival, according to Miami Mayor..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 04:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook pulls out of South by Southwest festival over coronavirus fears

Facebook Inc is pulling out of this year's South by Southwest (SXSW) music and tech festival over growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesperson...
Reuters

South by Southwest festival cancelled due to COVID-19 fears

Austin city officials have cancelled the South by Southwest arts and technology festival.
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AOwodolu

Ade Owodolu RT @MarketWatch: This is the first time in 34 years that SXSW will not take place. It would have pumped about $356 million into the local… 3 seconds ago

marieann66

Mary Ann Barbero South by Southwest Is Canceled as Coronavirus Fears Scuttle Festival https://t.co/nhx0u5Fiqc 33 seconds ago

ThePressofAC

Press of AC South by Southwest festival canceled over coronavirus fears https://t.co/AwA7xMkUln 37 seconds ago

MargieArnett

♫Margie Arnett, 🙏🏻 RT Good job #Austin #SXSW South by Southwest festival canceled over #coronavirus fears https://t.co/opqGNb0Lem 1 minute ago

acaldwellwsj

Alicia A. Caldwell RT @efindell: South by Southwest Festival Canceled Over Coronavirus :( https://t.co/iQRTY9IADe 2 minutes ago

stratojohnson

Paul R Johnson RT @ColSDM: The South by Southwest festival has been canceled over coronavirus, marking the latest event to be called off due to fears of t… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.