Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Wasim Jaffer announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Wasim Jaffer announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Hindu Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Jaffer has played 31 Tests and scored 1,944 runs with an average of 34.11. He has five hundreds and 11 fifties.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MensDayOutIndia

Men’s Day Out Former Indian Opener Wasim Jaffer announces retirement from all forms of cricket after a two-decade long career… https://t.co/CIBjzTMaqu 28 seconds ago

smritisinha99

Smriti Sinha RT @BCCIdomestic: Most runs in Ranji Trophy ✅ Most capped player in Ranji Trophy ✅ We wish Wasim Jaffer well as he announces his retiremen… 1 minute ago

etvtelangana

ETVTelangana Ranji Trophy Legend Wasim Jaffer Announces Retirement | from All Forms o... https://t.co/lsesNcAb6T 2 minutes ago

Raj_Purohit

Raj Purohit RT @cricbuzz: .@WasimJaffer14 bows out of the game with 19,410 first-class runs and 10 Ranji Trophy titles to his name 🙌🙌 https://t.co/oJX9… 5 minutes ago

J_A_M_I_Lwa

Black Panther RT @thefield_in: @WasimJaffer14 #Replug As @WasimJaffer14 announces his retirement, here's looking back at his chat with @aditya_c19 last… 6 minutes ago

RaghavS49394362

Raghav Sharma Wasim Jaffer Highest Ranji Runs Scorer Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket https://t.co/dhRlX6s6AX https://t.co/3NbTTmjwgQ 10 minutes ago

ImaazadS

Iamazaad RT @TheHinduSports: Former India opener Wasim Jaffer on Saturday announces retirement https://t.co/oW54pBcwY1 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.