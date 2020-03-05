Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in fake passport case

Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in fake passport case

Al Jazeera Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Ex-Brazilian forward and his brother set to face judge who will decide whether to free them or keep them in custody.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Ronaldinho appears in court

Ronaldinho appears in court 00:32

 Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho was in court on Saturday facing trial in Paraguay after being accused of entering the country with a fake passport.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay [Video]Former Brazilian soccer star Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay

PLEASE NOTE UPDATED RESTRICTIONS VIDEO SHOWS: RECENT VIDEO OF RONALDINHO LEAVING POLICE STATION IN PARAGUAY. FILE VIDEO OF RONALDINHO AT CEREMONY TO BE INDUCTED INTO MARACANA STADIUM HALL OF FAME

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brazil football great Ronaldinho detained in Paraguay after allegedly using fake passport

Brazil football great Ronaldinho detained in Paraguay after allegedly using fake passportBrazilian football star Ronaldinho has been detained in Paraguay on suspicion that he used a fake Paraguayan passport to enter the country.According to the...
New Zealand Herald

Ronaldinho Arrested In Paraguay For Alleged Fake Passport

Former Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho and his brother were arrested in Paraguay on Friday, March 6, for allegedly using fake passports to enter the country,...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

karel_tweets

Karel @26rayy Ronaldinho...yes he has been arrested for entering Paraguay with a fake passport. 19 minutes ago

AFRNewsFeed

African News Feed Ronaldinho Arrested For Allegedly Using Fake Passport To Enter Paraguay https://t.co/hIf2pKM8ii https://t.co/6Cci6xD1MB 3 hours ago

MilTotBir

Canotta RT @footbalIfights: Ronaldinho and his brother have been arrested for entering Paraguay with fake passports claiming they were Paragauay ci… 5 hours ago

dunord

Bruce McGuire How are things going for Ronaldinho after being arrested in Paraguay last Wednesday after entering the country on a… https://t.co/PubVJBV68s 6 hours ago

agatius_dipo

agatius dipo nelumbu RT @ZachLowy: Ronaldinho and his brother have been arrested for entering Paraguay with fake passports. His fake passport shows his correct… 6 hours ago

memp3_gyimie

Anderson🇬🇭 🇳🇬🐦 Football legend Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay over fake passport claims. https://t.co/0C5PLnPJaS 6 hours ago

Jordan9ja

Jordan Isoa RT @Jordan9ja: #Jib : #Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay after fake passport claims: https://t.co/vaZ1jvubbK 7 hours ago

AirWreckk

Erick RT @Football__Tweet: Ronaldinho and his brother have been arrested for entering Paraguay with fake passports. His fake passport shows his… 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.