Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in fake passport case

Karel @26rayy Ronaldinho...yes he has been arrested for entering Paraguay with a fake passport. 19 minutes ago African News Feed Ronaldinho Arrested For Allegedly Using Fake Passport To Enter Paraguay https://t.co/hIf2pKM8ii https://t.co/6Cci6xD1MB 3 hours ago Canotta RT @footbalIfights: Ronaldinho and his brother have been arrested for entering Paraguay with fake passports claiming they were Paragauay ci… 5 hours ago Bruce McGuire How are things going for Ronaldinho after being arrested in Paraguay last Wednesday after entering the country on a… https://t.co/PubVJBV68s 6 hours ago agatius dipo nelumbu RT @ZachLowy: Ronaldinho and his brother have been arrested for entering Paraguay with fake passports. His fake passport shows his correct… 6 hours ago Anderson🇬🇭 🇳🇬🐦 Football legend Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay over fake passport claims. https://t.co/0C5PLnPJaS 6 hours ago Jordan Isoa RT @Jordan9ja: #Jib : #Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay after fake passport claims: https://t.co/vaZ1jvubbK 7 hours ago Erick RT @Football__Tweet: Ronaldinho and his brother have been arrested for entering Paraguay with fake passports. His fake passport shows his… 8 hours ago