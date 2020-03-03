Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Dubai junction upgrade to ease rush-hour traffic: RTA

Dubai junction upgrade to ease rush-hour traffic: RTA

Khaleej Times Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
The project will cost about Dh450 million.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bull Disrupts Traffic In Dubai [Video]Bull Disrupts Traffic In Dubai

Occurred on August 9, 2019 / Dubai, UAE

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published

Fighting in the middle of a junction [Video]Fighting in the middle of a junction

Two drivers have a fight in the middle of a road.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:29Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.