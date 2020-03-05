Global  

China hotel collapse: 70 people trapped in building used for coronavirus quarantine

Independent Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
A hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine centre in China has collapsed, leaving 70 people trapped.
News video: Quarantined resident leaves coronavirus hotel room in mess in north China

Quarantined resident leaves coronavirus hotel room in mess in north China 02:07

 A hotel room used to quarantine residents during the coronavirus outbreak in northern China was left in a mess by its resident.

China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses [Video]China: Many trapped as hotel used for quarantine collapses

Approximately 70 people were trapped in a collapsed hotel in the city of Quanzhou, in southeastern Fujian province, the city government said on its website.

Coronavirus: 'People with good health don't require masks,' says Harsh Vardhan [Video]Coronavirus: 'People with good health don't require masks,' says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister advised people to remain calm amid coronavirus fear. Harsh Vardhan suggested precautionary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus. Harsh Vardhan said that people with good..

China: 'Coronavirus quarantine' hotel collapses, trapping dozens

Up to 70 people are trapped following the collapse of a hotel in eastern China. The building was being used to quarantine those suspected of having COVID-19....
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.comThe AgeNews24CBC.caReutersFrance 24Wales OnlineSBSZee News

