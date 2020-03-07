Protester killed in Guyana as unrest spreads over vote fraud reports Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A protester was shot dead as demonstrators took to the streets in Guyana on Saturday after opposition leaders and international observers accused the government of David Granger of rigging this week's presidential election. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Renee Shatanoff RT @Reuters: Protester killed in Guyana as unrest spreads over vote fraud reports https://t.co/8LJ6fj4A0f https://t.co/Ymd6V2CSJ2 9 seconds ago Reuters Protester killed in Guyana as unrest spreads over vote fraud reports https://t.co/8LJ6fj4A0f https://t.co/Ymd6V2CSJ2 5 minutes ago The Daily Voice Protester killed in Guyana as unrest spreads over vote fraud reports https://t.co/t76q9y6Os6 #news 6 minutes ago Liberal Resistance Protester killed in Guyana as unrest spreads over vote fraud reports https://t.co/iNyzw6ZNA8 https://t.co/qTW0f9ob7D 13 minutes ago Edgardo Gendernalik "Protester Killed in Guyana as Unrest Spreads Over Vote Fraud Reports" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/YIQCtwSVwq 20 minutes ago TheArticleTrunk Protester killed in Guyana as unrest spreads over vote fraud reports https://t.co/W5ZYhZz7b6 25 minutes ago Bob Hope "Protester Killed in Guyana as Unrest Spreads Over Vote Fraud Reports" by Reuters via NYT https://t.co/oxpu4nDCb8 28 minutes ago ValenzuelaPost Protester killed in Guyana as unrest spreads over vote fraud reports https://t.co/fv1HJYZBtr 29 minutes ago