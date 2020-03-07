Protester killed in Guyana as unrest spreads over vote fraud reports Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A protester was shot dead as demonstrators took to the streets in Guyana on Saturday after opposition leaders and international observers accused the government of David Granger of rigging this week's presidential election. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this