Seventy trapped after Chinese coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses

Reuters Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
About 70 people were trapped on Saturday after a five-storey hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in the port city of Quanzhou in southeast China, state media said.
Recent related news from verified sources

About 30 still trapped after Chinese coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses

About 30 people remained trapped early on Sunday after a five-storey hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in the southeast Chinese port city of...
Reuters

China hotel collapse: 70 people trapped in building used for coronavirus quarantine

A hotel being used as a coronavirus quarantine centre in China has collapsed, leaving 70 people trapped.
Independent

