Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Tiger Woods withdraws from Players Championship with back injury

Tiger Woods withdraws from Players Championship with back injury

CTV News Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Tiger Woods will miss the Players Championship next week at Sawgrass after withdrawing because of a back injury.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Molinari withdraws from Bay Hill with back injury

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Defending champion Francesco Molinari withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday because of a back injury. Molinari shot 64...
Seattle Times

Woods says it was tough decision to skip Players Championship

Tiger Woods is "simply not ready" to play next week's Players Championship in Florida, he said on Friday of his decision to skip the prestigious $15 million...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lakie3510

Mary Porter RT @CTVNews: Tiger Woods withdraws from Players Championship with back injury https://t.co/3zMhl3EsAW https://t.co/saAs6gZh9k 50 minutes ago

CTVNews

CTV News Tiger Woods withdraws from Players Championship with back injury https://t.co/3zMhl3EsAW https://t.co/saAs6gZh9k 55 minutes ago

presslives

بريس لايف presslive Tiger Woods withdraws from Players Championship with back injury https://t.co/ztjOt2kV15 https://t.co/v8z7K89273 1 hour ago

TomBarb63818167

Tom Barber Tiger Woods withdraws from The Players Championship: Back is 'just not ready' https://t.co/ke6eGDqAsP 2 hours ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Tiger Woods withdraws from Players Championship with back injury https://t.co/Gl1VAvLhXV https://t.co/T1153mJ2DB 2 hours ago

TheWorldnews143

The World News Tiger Woods withdraws from Players Championship with back injury https://t.co/Wh6EAZ9XeM 3 hours ago

KTVZ

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 Tiger Woods will miss the Players Championship next week at Sawgrass after withdrawing because of a back injury. Th… https://t.co/NBug40LvKe 3 hours ago

BillGraveland

Bill Graveland RT @natnewswatch: Tiger Woods withdraws from Players Championship with back injury https://t.co/Ystw2YmKtq 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.