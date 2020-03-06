Global  

France says 16 people have died from coronavirus: health official

Reuters Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Sixteen people in France have died from coronavirus, the head of the country's public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Saturday, an increase of five since the previous toll.
California Bans All Large Gatherings In An Effort To Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]California Bans All Large Gatherings In An Effort To Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus

California has banned all mass gatherings of 250 people or more until the end of March. The decision is in response to the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak. Health experts advised that smaller..

How doctors say you can boost your immune system to protect against flu, coronavirus [Video]How doctors say you can boost your immune system to protect against flu, coronavirus

While doctors say training your immune system is something people need to be doing all year long, there are some steps people can take right now. Story: https://wfts.tv/2wOVqPm

Sixteen people in France have died from coronavirus, the head of the country's public health service, Jerome Salomon, said on Saturday, an increase of five since...
Most coronavirus patients recover, still anxiety, fear loom

Amid all the fears, quarantines and stockpiling of food, it has been easy to ignore the fact that more than 60,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus...
